Humbling the Narcissist
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NurStack Volume #1: A new variety newsletter series + WoofStack!
Animal Chaos, cooking new dishes, Hercules at the Crossroads, WoofStack, and introducing guest #5 of the Humble Homies Podcast!
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Humble Homies Episode 3: Chelsea McLeod
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Humble Homies Episode 2: Ian Haycroft and Scott Ko
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Travel, humanity, language, Bourdain's legacy, and more!
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Musing & Languishing
Reconsidering goals, relationships, and the sins of my father.
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February 2025
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Tune in as I interview up and coming creatives and solopreneurs from various disciplines!
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The future of this newsletter: Reaching new heights whilst accepting limitations.
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September 2024
Anger and Aristotle
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Book Recommendation Bonanza
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