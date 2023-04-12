Why subscribe?

Who would want to miss out on the adventures of Nur and Bear?

Seriously, though, I’m building a community of people who support one another and lift each other up as we sail through the ebbs and flows of life. I’d love to have you as part of the team!

I’ve lived a life that’s had me on the pursuit of self-actualization since I was a young teenager. Understanding who I am and what direction I needed to move towards to ‘improve’ have always been very important to me.

My goal here is to relay all that I’ve learned through raw, authentic, vulnerable, and sometimes embarrassing(!) stories from my life.

My parents bought us headbands from Turkey, but I’m not sure they were originally meant for men :) You’re welcome to call us fashion icons, fashion innovators, whatever suits your fancy!

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